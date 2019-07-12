Vantage Investment Partners Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Altria Group (MO) Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Increased Holding by $3.84 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 3.19M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $203.81. About 8.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 22,737 shares to 53,474 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Ser C by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,400 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 10,435 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,909 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

