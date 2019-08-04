Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 6 0.27 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Kaixin Auto Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.65% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.