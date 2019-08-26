Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) Is At $81.20 Formed Wedge; Schmitt Industries (SMIT)’s Sentiment Is 0.2

Schmitt Industries Inc (SMIT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.30, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 1 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 5 cut down and sold equity positions in Schmitt Industries Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 1.08 million shares, down from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Schmitt Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Schmitt Industries, Inc. for 700,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 70,802 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

It closed at $1.88 lastly. It is down 10.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.58 million. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.