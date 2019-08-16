Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) Is At $81.04 Formed Wedge; Nextera Energy (NEE) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) formed wedge up with $87.52 target or 8.00% above today’s $81.04 share price. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) has $29.96B valuation. The ETF increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 1.64 million shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 522 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 416 sold and decreased their positions in Nextera Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 345.04 million shares, down from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nextera Energy Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 37 to 42 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 376 Increased: 409 New Position: 113.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $104.04 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 31.2 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Waterstone Capital Management L.P. holds 22.46% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. for 79,450 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc owns 49,158 shares or 6.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Main Street Research Llc has 6.06% invested in the company for 98,599 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 5.73% in the stock. Reaves W H & Co Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 711,060 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.56 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.