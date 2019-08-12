Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) Is At $80.81 Formed Wedge; Wexford Capital LP Has Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 304,357 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 1.20 million shares with $34.85M value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $62.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) formed wedge up with $83.23 target or 3.00% above today’s $80.81 share price. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) has $29.96B valuation. The ETF decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 1.35M shares traded. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp increased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 226,441 shares to 1.24 million valued at $23.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 302,701 shares and now owns 654,425 shares. Zillow Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Lp accumulated 645,131 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 39,625 shares. Texas-based Chilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Miller Inv LP has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rr Advsrs Lc holds 8.64% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 2.68M shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 260,761 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 16,451 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,936 shares. 17,358 are owned by Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru. Advisors Lc holds 0.12% or 15,096 shares in its portfolio. Avenir Corporation holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 134,838 shares. Mariner Ltd Co, Kansas-based fund reported 453,199 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Somerset Group Ltd Liability reported 0.29% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Old National Commercial Bank In reported 133,113 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 22.27% above currents $28.42 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of EPD in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1.

