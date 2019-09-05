Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) Is At $53.24 Formed Wedge; Jack in the Box (JACK) Shorts Down By 2.85%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) formed wedge up with $54.84 target or 3.00% above today’s $53.24 share price. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) has $10.94B valuation. The ETF decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 23,099 shares traded. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jack in the Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) had a decrease of 2.85% in short interest. JACK’s SI was 3.74M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.85% from 3.85M shares previously. With 573,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Jack in the Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK)’s short sellers to cover JACK’s short positions. The SI to Jack in the Box Inc’s float is 14.86%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 18,204 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 1.36% above currents $86.49 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $10500 target in Friday, August 9 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9 with “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 27,041 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Blue Harbour Lp reported 1.60M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 33,596 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,700 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd holds 120,000 shares. Walleye Trading invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Maplelane Cap reported 74,400 shares stake. Quantbot L P has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 475 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 10,258 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,530 shares. 41,215 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Invest. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp stated it has 3,300 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better-Than-Expected Q3 Sends Jack in the Box Shares Over 13% Higher Thursday Morning – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Jack in the Box Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JACK) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack In The Box (JACK) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: JACK, AGO, TPIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.