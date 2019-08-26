Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) Is At $53.17 Formed Wedge; Gates Industrial Plc Ordinary Shares (GTES) Shorts Down By 3.06%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) formed wedge up with $54.77 target or 3.00% above today’s $53.17 share price. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) has $10.94B valuation. It closed at $53.17 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES) had a decrease of 3.06% in short interest. GTES’s SI was 2.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.06% from 2.26M shares previously. With 532,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES)’s short sellers to cover GTES’s short positions. The SI to Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.82%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 36,897 shares traded. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) has declined 28.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GTES News: 22/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTES); 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC – QTRLY SHR $0.47 FROM CONT OPS; 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial 1Q Net $29.3M; 26/04/2018 – Gates Acquires Rapro to Strengthen its European Fluid Power Business; 02/05/2018 – Gates Industrial 1Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $735M-$755M; 13/03/2018 – Gates Industrial 4Q Net $130.2M; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GTES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares has $1500 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15’s average target is 82.93% above currents $8.2 stock price. Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1500 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Offers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gates Industrial PLC (GTES) CEO Ivo Jurek on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Gates Industrial Corporation plcâ€™s (NYSE:GTES) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The Company’s power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. It has a 3.11 P/E ratio. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts.