Vanguard Group Upped Marchex (MCHX) Position By $1.92 Million; Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Its Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Position

Vanguard Group Inc increased Marchex Inc (MCHX) stake by 64.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 479,211 shares as Marchex Inc (MCHX)’s stock rose 23.46%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.22 million shares with $5.77M value, up from 739,968 last quarter. Marchex Inc now has $219.35M valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 58,658 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 21.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,435 shares as Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN)’s stock declined 17.23%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 97,537 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 123,972 last quarter. Penn Natl Gaming Inc now has $2.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 419,160 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING SECURES ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $321,506 activity. Edenbrook Capital – LLC had bought 61,600 shares worth $252,967.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Llc stated it has 23,800 shares. Concourse Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Harbert Fund holds 1.19 million shares. 155,145 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 234,615 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 120,447 shares. United Kingdom-based Herald Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 615,221 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 185,298 shares. Alpine Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Shell Asset invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 338,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 236,513 shares.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 35.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.57 per share. PENN’s profit will be $43.33M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advisors has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 43,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Bamco owns 8.32M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 27,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability owns 11,991 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 47,092 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited stated it has 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 18,478 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability. Penn Capital Mngmt Communication Incorporated invested in 398,599 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability owns 14,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 5,387 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Copper Rock Capital Prns Lc owns 999,277 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $427,111 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $214,940 was bought by Fair William J. $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13.