Vanguard Group Upped Lydall Del (LDL) Position by $2.75 Million; Chevron (CVX) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 2.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Lydall Inc Del (LDL) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 119,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,943 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, up from 856,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Lydall Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 30,692 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 49.96% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LDL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.54 million shares or 3.67% less from 16.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 4,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 10,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 72,716 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Envestnet Asset reported 36,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 119,923 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 88,097 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability invested in 497 shares. Champlain Investment Prns Lc invested in 1.04M shares. Prudential Financial has 76,615 shares. Ftb holds 888 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 22,690 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 63,940 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 674,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75M shares, and cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.36% or 6.84 million shares. 40,023 were reported by Private Co Na. Us National Bank De has 0.81% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 2.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 162,500 are owned by Point72 Asset Management L P. Peoples Services owns 22,714 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel invested in 8,489 shares. Corda Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co accumulated 1.01% or 4.56M shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated owns 130,903 shares. Etrade Mngmt Llc invested 0.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reaves W H holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 188,741 shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 19,861 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 210,000 shares.

