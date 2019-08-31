Vanguard Group Trimmed Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) by $3.24 Million; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Decreased Its Position

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 149,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 725,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.58M, down from 875,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.81. About 640,880 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 294,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.50M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 251,047 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 45,952 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 28,658 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd owns 19,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 7,557 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 42,127 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 305,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Barclays Public stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Sei Investments Co reported 35,852 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has 552,231 shares. 827,795 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Amer Grp Inc owns 19,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp owns 223,203 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 79,259 shares to 872,056 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 47,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Core Molding Technologies In (NYSEMKT:CMT).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 114,280 shares to 957,230 shares, valued at $77.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 57,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,900 shares, and has risen its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc. Class (NYSE:JW.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 29,786 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 351,871 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications invested in 4,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. 210,004 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 9,797 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset Inc stated it has 4.14% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Dorsey Wright Associates holds 41,961 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 8,130 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 165,692 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Management owns 2,920 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 472 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.18% or 10.51 million shares. Miles Cap reported 2,330 shares.