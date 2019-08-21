Vanguard Group Trimmed Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stake by $9.56 Million; Share Price Declined; Oracle Sys (ORCL) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased Its Position

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 115,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.85 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 138,470 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 19,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 139,229 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 158,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 7.38 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 131,780 shares to 6.49 million shares, valued at $342.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 308,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 17,059 shares to 24,259 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 26,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,698 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB).