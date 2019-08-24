Vanguard Group Trimmed Ames Natl (ATLO) Position by $390,933; Stock Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Has Raised by One Capital Management Llc

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Ames Natl Corp (ATLO) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 14,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 141,726 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 156,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Ames Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 12,474 shares traded or 72.03% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $62,087 activity. Shares for $32,813 were bought by PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L. Shares for $2,640 were bought by MCGILL STEPHEN C on Thursday, August 8. 765 shares valued at $20,009 were bought by NELSON JOHN PATRICK on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 5,861 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 91,297 shares. 103,525 are held by Northern. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 1,977 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 19,329 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 15,746 shares. 565,852 were reported by Blackrock. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 141,726 shares. 112 were reported by Denali Ltd Llc. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1,801 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 6,413 shares. 237 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 27,236 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $101.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 2.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 50.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Taylor Frigon Cap Management, California-based fund reported 12,821 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 1,280 shares. American Registered Advisor accumulated 4,650 shares or 0.46% of the stock. owns 146,540 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,571 shares. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 634,611 shares. 17,405 were accumulated by Timessquare Mngmt Llc. Nikko Asset Americas holds 914,306 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. Amer Inc invested in 0.18% or 263,027 shares. 3,567 are held by Washington Tru Bancorporation. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 1.93M shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Invs has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 2,135 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 352,726 shares.

