Vanguard Group Stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Has Upped by $8.70 Million; Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $3.87 Million

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 511,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 25.89 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91 million, up from 25.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 812,502 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18 million, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98 million shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.78 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 488,637 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 14,600 shares. 342,041 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd. Naples Glob Advsr Lc invested in 0.06% or 12,820 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.03% or 132,686 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Co owns 84,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). State Street accumulated 7.55M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co accumulated 200,845 shares. 112,941 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 13,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Loomis Sayles & Comm LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Accep Corp Del (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 29,284 shares to 886,551 shares, valued at $103.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 123,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.86M shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $268.92M for 22.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.