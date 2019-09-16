Vanguard Group Lowered Its Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) as Stock Value Rose; Lincoln National Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 42,931 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, up from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.72. About 4.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 266,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 13.39 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $751.25 million, down from 13.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 107,134 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 12,997 shares to 51,102 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 10,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,283 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 5.57 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Co reported 67,976 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.38% or 4.86 million shares. Addenda Capital invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Economic Planning Grp Adv, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,283 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt invested in 54,623 shares or 1.79% of the stock. 231,456 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company. Fiera has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 614,966 shares. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,530 shares. Windward Cap Management Co Ca accumulated 64,598 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fosun Intll accumulated 17,280 shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Llc has invested 3.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godsey & Gibb Associates accumulated 2,913 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0% or 3,806 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invs Inc holds 0.3% or 15,167 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 24,275 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,665 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 445,000 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 218,717 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Rdl Finance Inc holds 0.87% or 22,332 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 13,982 shares. City owns 164 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 465,412 shares to 20.71M shares, valued at $534.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 300,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.85 million for 17.99 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

