Vanguard Group Lowered By $10.79 Million Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position; Cypress Capital Group Cut By $1.14 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Cypress Capital Group decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 19.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,943 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 24,315 shares with $4.67 million value, down from 30,258 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $240.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $218.33. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 74,915 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 6.51M shares with $940.51M value, down from 6.59M last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $12.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $160.21. About 191,507 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hsbc Holding Pcl invested in 1.23 million shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,575 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 590,235 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 450,255 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 103,475 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc stated it has 16,647 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 116,937 shares. Ci Invests Inc owns 460,605 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement accumulated 5,223 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Capital Research Glob Invsts accumulated 0.99% or 16.20 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.08 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset owns 2.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 184,395 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department holds 0.52% or 26,880 shares in its portfolio. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Among 11 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $194 lowest target. $220.25’s average target is 0.88% above currents $218.33 stock price. Home Depot had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Cypress Capital Group increased Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 18,026 shares to 27,144 valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 22,286 shares and now owns 33,886 shares. Ishares (CSJ) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -2.21% below currents $160.21 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 18.46 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) stake by 65,571 shares to 1.13 million valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) stake by 1.04M shares and now owns 6.74M shares. Carolina Tr Bancshares Inc was raised too.