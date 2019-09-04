Vanguard Group Lifted Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stake by $2.81 Million; Korea Investment Cut Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position by $5.64 Million; Stock Price Rose

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 44,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 93,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, down from 137,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.81. About 1.58 million shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 281,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% . The institutional investor held 11.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.79 million, up from 11.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 954,224 shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 16/04/2018 – Fresenius Kabi Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection Now Available; 06/03/2018 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA: PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WERE MET; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ROLONTIS; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Nominates Dr. Bernice Welles to Boar; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES GENETIC INSTABILITY IN TUMOR CELLS; 23/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Poziotinib Data in Nature Medicine

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (NYSE:ELP) by 144,938 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $18.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atn Intl Inc by 53,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy has 126,983 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 51,305 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Gp Inc holds 76,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ashford Mngmt owns 142,737 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 0% or 8,414 shares. Primecap Management Ca owns 11.06M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 155,516 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Daiwa Securities Group owns 706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Parkside Bancorp holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Cap Limited Liability owns 1.13% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 1.93M shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 120,645 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205 are held by First Personal Fincl Services. Moreover, Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 10,246 shares. Federated Pa reported 3.06M shares stake. Aqr Cap Management Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Miles Capital holds 0.24% or 2,199 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Amer Century Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Nicholas Investment Prtn LP stated it has 54,197 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 105,961 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 207,058 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 111,857 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 1,800 shares. Navellier Associates holds 99,791 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. First Bank reported 3,425 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 11,545 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.03% or 111,139 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,958 shares to 386,711 shares, valued at $70.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 23,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.79M for 96.23 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.