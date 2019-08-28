Vanguard Group Lifted By $2.21 Million Its Timkensteel (TMST) Stake; Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed By $314,396 Its Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Com (BNS) Holding

Vanguard Group Inc increased Timkensteel Corp (TMST) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 220,594 shares as Timkensteel Corp (TMST)’s stock declined 29.96%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.04M shares with $43.86 million value, up from 3.82M last quarter. Timkensteel Corp now has $240.39 million valuation. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 97,024 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Com (BNS) stake by 41.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 5,932 shares as Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Com (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 8,390 shares with $447,000 value, down from 14,322 last quarter. Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Com now has $62.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 495,601 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS

Vanguard Group Inc decreased F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 59,241 shares to 14.61 million valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Peabody Energy Corp New stake by 885,464 shares and now owns 7.48M shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Haemonetics Corp Com (NYSE:HAE) stake by 7,300 shares to 9,550 valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) stake by 35,395 shares and now owns 509,852 shares. Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.