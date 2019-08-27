Vanguard Group Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG); Hitchwood Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.32M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $496.46. About 230,173 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 271,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 20.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 20.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 602,010 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96M shares to 10.69M shares, valued at $3.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advisors has 11,271 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 71,547 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sun Life Finance Inc has 195 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin has 1.43% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 20,612 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 150 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.22% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Republic Inv Mngmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shelton Capital Management holds 0.06% or 8,481 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc has 4,655 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd has invested 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Canandaigua Bank And Trust Co, New York-based fund reported 1,923 shares. Telemus Cap Limited stated it has 1,650 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 1,119 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stephens Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 410,469 shares to 17.65M shares, valued at $54.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 867,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 4,289 shares. Catalyst Lc has 228,632 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Co owns 926,786 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Axa has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 546,333 are owned by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. 27,820 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 19,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 7,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 672,917 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt LP reported 375,000 shares. Ftb Inc invested in 254 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 775,000 shares. Van Eck invested in 0% or 2,964 shares.