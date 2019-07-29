Vanguard Group Increases Holding in City Office Reit (CIO); Endurant Capital Management LP Boosted Its Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Holding by $1.45 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 207.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 483,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 716,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 232,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.19M market cap company. The stock increased 11.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 1.58M shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: iStent Inject in OAG Subjects on 2 Pre-op Topical Ocular Hypotensive Medications; 03/04/2018 – New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular; 22/05/2018 – Delcath Sponsors Looking For A Cure Ocular Melanoma Charity Event; 19/04/2018 – The Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS) Recognizes the Bioprotectant Properties of Trehalose, a Component of Thealoz® Duo,* in the Treatment of Dry Eye; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Retrospective Study of the Effects of Ocular Acupuncture on Ocular Motor Nerve Palsy; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 14/05/2018 – Opaleye Management Buys New 3% Position in Ocular Therapeutix

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 348,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.08M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 203,822 shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has risen 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 26,395 shares to 685,863 shares, valued at $34.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 2.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.33M shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,689 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Schroder Mngmt invested in 0% or 75,663 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 5,050 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 17,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 18,475 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 213,637 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 422,353 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 47,563 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Moreover, Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Strs Ohio invested in 60,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Schnieders Cap Limited Co reported 0.06% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Prudential Fincl owns 44,291 shares. Orinda Asset Ltd Liability holds 3.63% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio.

