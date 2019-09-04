Vanguard Group Increased Its Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Stake; Realty Income (O)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Realty Income Corp (O) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 259 funds increased and opened new positions, while 211 sold and decreased stock positions in Realty Income Corp. The funds in our database reported: 215.58 million shares, down from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Realty Income Corp in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 174 Increased: 185 New Position: 74.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) stake by 6.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 167,428 shares as Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.66 million shares with $46.86M value, up from 2.49M last quarter. Tejon Ranch Co now has $434.85M valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 26,191 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold TRC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.11 million shares or 0.05% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 3,720 shares. 11,112 were reported by Mraz Amerine & Associate. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 537,959 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Gru reported 13,416 shares. 342,701 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 5,376 shares. State Street reported 408,050 shares. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.05% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 0% or 118,667 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 2.66 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 40,194 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated invested in 1,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Reik & Commerce Limited Liability Company owns 142,500 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 1.28 million shares to 19.75M valued at $3.69B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 363,253 shares and now owns 39.87 million shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.30 million activity. 6,508 shares valued at $105,169 were bought by TOWERVIEW LLC on Friday, May 31. $1.16M worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was bought by DT Four Partners – LLC on Wednesday, June 26.

Community Bank Of Raymore holds 10.61% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation for 397,697 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owns 129,970 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc. has 3.31% invested in the company for 68,724 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 3.71 million shares.

The stock increased 1.56% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 966,730 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (O) has risen 25.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 23.08 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $24.39 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 59.09 P/E ratio. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate.