Vanguard Group Increased Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stake By $482,256; Oconee Federal Financial Has 0.41 Sentiment

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (OFED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 7 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 17 cut down and sold equity positions in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. The funds in our database now have: 109,039 shares, down from 153,758 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Oconee Federal Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 9 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 6,698 shares as Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM)’s stock declined 0.13%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 659,693 shares with $47.93M value, up from 652,995 last quarter. Federal Agric Mtg Corp now has $876.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 30,527 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold AGM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 6.59 million shares or 0.12% less from 6.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Rice Hall James & Llc holds 199,965 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 89,755 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 6,027 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,730 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co reported 4,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 28,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 3,500 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Blackrock Inc holds 1.01 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 7,157 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.1% or 112,504 shares in its portfolio.

It closed at $22.78 lastly. It is down 19.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $130.97 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 36.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.