Vanguard Group Increased Azz (AZZ) Stake by $1.93 Million; Stock Price Declined; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Zynga (ZNGA) by $7.26 Million as Market Value Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 7.16 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 48,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.46M, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 22,194 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Expects to Issue Fiscal Yr 2019 Guidance Once Fiscal Yr 2018 Filings Are Completed; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ); 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Restatements Resulted From a Correction to the Acctg Method Historically Used by the Co to Record Rev for Certain Contracts Within Its Energy Segment

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 63,930 shares to 103,830 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 48,500 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Pl Hldgs Inc (TPHS) by 325,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,066 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).