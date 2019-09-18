Vanguard Group Holds Stake in Agco (AGCO); United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Has Increased by Advent Capital Management

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06M shares traded or 24.51% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 246,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 6.13M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475.23 million, up from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.1. About 311,393 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems Internationa (Prn) by 7.00 million shares to 45.54 million shares, valued at $50.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,086 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Llc has invested 4.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 2.63M shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 40,654 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pacific Mgmt owns 9,884 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation owns 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,466 shares. Lvm Cap Mi reported 2,353 shares. Globeflex Cap LP has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Life Co Of America stated it has 2,017 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company stated it has 47,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,655 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 8,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 19,301 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Co holds 19,401 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Capital Lp stated it has 15,028 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 162,673 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $368.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 112,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co.

