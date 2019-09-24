Vanguard Group Holds Position in Badger Meter (BMI); Main Street Research Holding In Home Depot (HD) Was Increased

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 703.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 63,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 72,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.00 million, up from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.93M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 36,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.25M, up from 3.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 108,751 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0% or 25,602 shares. Rk Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 40,000 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 333 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 91,918 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Everence Cap accumulated 5,090 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability reported 175,777 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 167,003 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Pnc Serv Gp owns 19,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.75% or 105,571 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,859 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 32,036 shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $173.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 531,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83M shares, and cut its stake in Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Catalyst Cap Lc owns 50 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability has 2.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 59,192 shares. Compton Ri has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Psagot Invest House accumulated 589 shares or 0% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt holds 95,443 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com invested in 10,256 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Focused Wealth Inc has 568 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 696,431 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn invested in 10,141 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Legacy Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,370 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.07% or 67,171 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edgewood Llc has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,097 shares.