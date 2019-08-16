Vanguard Group Holding in Ncr New (NCR) Lifted by $3.99 Million; Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted Position by $2.24 Million

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 60,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 860,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36M, up from 799,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 792,522 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 147,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 11.27M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307.65 million, up from 11.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 511,465 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PacWest: 4.69% Yield Plus Capital Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:PACW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 1.79 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Element Ltd Llc has 10,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Parametrica Ltd holds 0.46% or 5,831 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.3% or 534,965 shares in its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 26,439 are owned by Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Ltd Com reported 30,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Pnc Serv Gru holds 21,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% or 577,900 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 24,703 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 7,022 shares. 236,900 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 71,896 shares to 206,721 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 58,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).