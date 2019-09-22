Vanguard Group Holding in Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Has Upped by $947,214 as Shares Declined; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose, Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $2.60 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 980,485 shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 105,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 14.25M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.96M, up from 14.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 1.94 million shares traded or 155.97% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.25 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raffles LP reported 117,723 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 276,648 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 4,500 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0% or 6,007 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Millennium Management Llc stated it has 2.16 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Andra Ap owns 126,800 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has 45,554 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 10,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Amp Cap Limited owns 67,535 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 212,256 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $93.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MWA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 488,002 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 0.05% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 16,000 shares. American has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). First Manhattan holds 272,688 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 124,029 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability holds 0.68% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 2.54 million shares. 21,428 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 127,498 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.07% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Swiss State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 13,015 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.01% or 25,673 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 96,682 shares.