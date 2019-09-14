Vanguard Group Holding in Lyon William Homes (WLH) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Harber Asset Management Trimmed Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Position by $1.38 Million

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 131,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.81 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 456,444 shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 106,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 583,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, down from 689,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 104,602 shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C

More notable recent PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PDF Solutions® to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PDF Solutions -13.8% after Global Foundries cancels next-gen nodes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “PDF Solutions (PDFS) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.4% – Nasdaq” on November 24, 2017. More interesting news about PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDF Solutions Reports Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 29,602 shares to 236,713 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by PDF Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.46, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold PDFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.58% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 27,364 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 3.12 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 32,460 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 22,400 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) or 58,884 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 113,826 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Northern Trust accumulated 386,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 44,129 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,903 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% or 17,331 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Tower Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 674 shares.