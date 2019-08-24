Vanguard Group Has Upped Its Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stake; Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding By $2.17 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 25.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 180,634 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 514,965 shares with $6.42M value, down from 695,599 last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $758.01 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2.87M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES

Vanguard Group Inc increased Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 77,019 shares as Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB)’s stock declined 29.95%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 706,898 shares with $17.87 million value, up from 629,879 last quarter. Bel Fuse Inc now has $127.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 86,858 shares traded or 103.71% up from the average. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has declined 27.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BELFB News: 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.11; 15/03/2018 – Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, CA; 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC – RESULTS CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY WEAKENING OF U.S. DOLLAR, MINIMUM WAGE INCREASES IN PRC; 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC – CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ACQUISITION TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFB); 18/05/2018 – Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFA); 03/05/2018 – Bel Fuse 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308 worth of stock.

Carmignac Gestion increased Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 1.98M shares to 9.68M valued at $291.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 102,663 shares and now owns 1.80 million shares. Booking Holdings Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 41,590 shares. Trexquant LP accumulated 99,349 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 113,700 were accumulated by Adirondack Management. Aperio Gru holds 43,080 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv has 434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 330,077 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% or 11.48 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd accumulated 169,279 shares or 4.9% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 166,939 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 65,412 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $25 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.14’s average target is 121.49% above currents $8.19 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Alliance Global Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold BELFB shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.51 million shares or 0.28% more from 7.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 57,935 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Thb Asset owns 165,619 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 14,093 shares. 9,990 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorporation. Bailard holds 8,294 shares. Walthausen And Communications Limited Liability Company has 55,415 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 111,703 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 2,183 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 12,476 shares. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) for 1 shares. 111,100 are owned by Polaris Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 148,442 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 20,113 shares to 6.16 million valued at $652.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western New Eng Bancorp Inc stake by 122,343 shares and now owns 1.48 million shares. Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) was reduced too.