Vanguard Group Has Upped Holding in Inphi (IPHI) by $2.42 Million as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 56,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.29M, up from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 450,598 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) By 34%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Inphi Cuts Q2 Guidance, Cites Huawei Ban – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inphi Validating Its Growth Stock Credentials, With PAM About To Ramp – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi (IPHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 270,144 shares to 8.08M shares, valued at $195.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 74,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 159,764 shares. Spark Management Limited Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% or 41,700 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 176,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Limited Company invested in 5,748 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 3,689 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 66,514 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 18,927 shares. Jennison Associate invested in 0.02% or 515,422 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Lpl Lc owns 4,594 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 59,247 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 8,757 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability reported 0.24% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Stephens Invest Management Grp Llc has invested 0.22% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 5.33% stake. Delta Management Limited Company owns 29,663 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Seatown Pte owns 54,000 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 105,025 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Partners Ltd has 145,961 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Co holds 9.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,000 shares. Jlb Assocs Incorporated owns 78,016 shares. Longer Invests holds 10,278 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Lc invested in 2.92% or 23,485 shares. 109,479 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 2.94% or 131,791 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 1.99 million shares or 2.12% of all its holdings.