Vanguard Group Has Trimmed By $4.06 Million Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs (SERV) Position; DXI ENERGY COMMON SHARES (DXIEF) Shorts Lowered By 63.76%

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (SERV) stake by 0.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 78,096 shares as Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 12.07M shares with $628.59 million value, down from 12.15M last quarter. Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc now has $7.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 678,067 shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c

DXI ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) had a decrease of 63.76% in short interest. DXIEF’s SI was 15,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 63.76% from 43,600 shares previously. With 30,000 avg volume, 1 days are for DXI ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s short sellers to cover DXIEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0275. About 1,599 shares traded. DXI Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 4.79 million shares to 25.40 million valued at $1.40B in 2019Q2. It also upped Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) stake by 234,360 shares and now owns 1.87 million shares. Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) was raised too.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91M for 38.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is 7.97% above currents $55.57 stock price. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target. Nomura maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating.

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on gas and oil exploration in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $5.52 million. It holds interests in approximately 40,128 net acres of gas and oil leases in the Peace River Arch of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, Canada; and the Piceance, Paradox, and Uinta Basins in the United States Rocky Mountains. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015.