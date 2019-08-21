Vanguard Group Has Raised Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holding; As Cdk Global (CDK) Valuation Declined, Denali Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $6.72 Million

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 390,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 450,158 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global (CDK) by 1043.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 115,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 126,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 126,447 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc by 13,739 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $143.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.24M shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).

