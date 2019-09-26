Vanguard Group Has Lowered By $14.42 Million Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) SI Increased By 10.67%

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 4.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 294,250 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 37.84%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 5.88 million shares with $289.79M value, down from 6.17M last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 252,917 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c

Vanguard Group Inc increased Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) stake by 111,886 shares to 6.66 million valued at $78.40 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Msg Network Inc stake by 146,627 shares and now owns 6.43 million shares. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc reported 5,357 shares. Prescott Group Inc Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 11,544 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 55,412 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc has 245,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 220 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 46,038 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,276 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 18,235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 100,264 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 6,466 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 22,463 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NUS’s profit will be $42.22 million for 14.12 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.