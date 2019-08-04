Vanguard Group Has Increased Its Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Position by $8.60 Million; Stock Value Declined; Third Avenue Management Upped Its Holding in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by $415,226

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 614,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 33.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.81M, up from 32.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 2.45 million shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $190.47 during the last trading session, reaching $3800. About 1,138 shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 97,625 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Moreover, Teachers Annuity Association Of America has 0.27% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 211,084 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 3,564 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 185,140 shares. 17,000 are owned by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability owns 2.51 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc owns 149,270 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 791,482 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 367,138 shares. Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 28,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 38,375 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 100,700 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Co invested in 46,625 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 63,940 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT).

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 133,427 shares to 985,076 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Cl A (NYSE:BAM) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

