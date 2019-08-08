Vanguard Group Has Increased Its C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position by $22.68 Million; Share Price Rose; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position by $13.94 Million as Stock Price Rose

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 263,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 17.07 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49B, up from 16.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 1.84 million shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 2.16M shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 18/04/2018 – BHP REPORTS PURCHASE OF 33.33% INTEREST IN SAMURAI PROSPECT; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS TRUMP TARIFFS BLACK DAY FOR WORLD, BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – CHINA BELT,ROAD POLICY MAY LEAD TO $1.3T IN STEEL DEMAND: BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 20/03/2018 – BHP SEES STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN ORE MARKET AFTER MILL REFORMS; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp invested in 12,580 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Butensky & Cohen Security holds 22,583 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 432,779 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.46% or 50,075 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.08% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 51,688 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs invested in 22,771 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.47% stake. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 95,907 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 2,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Company owns 50,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,624 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Inc Llc holds 0.04% or 170,700 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp has 86,594 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc has 210,493 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $165,204 activity. $265,189 worth of stock was sold by Freeman Angela K. on Thursday, February 14.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 545,989 shares to 19.17M shares, valued at $1.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 945,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.77M shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).