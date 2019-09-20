Vanguard Group Has Increased Equity Comwlth (EQC) Holding; Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos (CPL) Sellers Decreased By 59.85% Their Shorts

Vanguard Group Inc increased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 0.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 10,214 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 18.56 million shares with $603.73M value, up from 18.55M last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.10 billion valuation. It closed at $33.67 lastly. It is down 16.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C

Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos (NYSE:CPL) had a decrease of 59.85% in short interest. CPL’s SI was 44,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 59.85% from 109,600 shares previously. With 26,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos (NYSE:CPL)’s short sellers to cover CPL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 4,606 shares traded. CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) has risen 43.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CPL News: 10/05/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS 1Q EBITDA R$227.8M; 15/05/2018 – CPFL 1Q REV. R$6.38B; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s CPFL eyes Eletrobras distributors on sale; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE: CPFL RENOVAVEIS RELEASED INFO ON TENDER EARLIER TODAY; 24/05/2018 – CPFL ENERGIA TO ADOPT CONTINGENCY PLAN DUE TO TRUCKERS STRIKE; 03/05/2018 – TRANSLATION: Luciano Costa: Brazil’s CPFL eyes Eletrobras distributors on sale; 03/05/2018 – Brazil regulator scraps minimum price in State Grid offer to shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis; 09/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS NAMES ALESSANDRO GREGORI FILHO CFO; 15/05/2018 – CPFL 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL443.8M; 03/05/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS: REGULATOR PARTIALLY GRANTS APPEAL ON TENDER

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial clients in Brazil. The company has market cap of $9.09 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It currently has negative earnings. It also makes, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

More notable recent CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazil’s CPFL Energia eyeing Cemig, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL) CEO Gustavo Estrella on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Francis Chou’s Chou Europe Fund Semi-Annual 2019 Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CPFL Energia’ (CPL) CEO Gustavo Estrella on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fortinet, General Mills And More – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Unloaded a Few More Properties in Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) stake by 6,049 shares to 5.65 million valued at $520.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) stake by 137,162 shares and now owns 2.22M shares. Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) was reduced too.