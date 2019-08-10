Vanguard Group Has Decreased Its Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE) Position; Flexshopper (FPAY) SI Decreased By 13.84%

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc sold 35,447 shares as Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE)’s stock declined 17.19%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 3.57 million shares with $110.76 million value, down from 3.61 million last quarter. Universal Ins Hldgs Inc now has $951.36 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 351,986 shares traded or 53.31% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Flexshopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) had a decrease of 13.84% in short interest. FPAY’s SI was 158,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.84% from 184,200 shares previously. With 171,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Flexshopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s short sellers to cover FPAY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 120,704 shares traded. FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) has declined 57.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FPAY News: 14/05/2018 – FLEXSHOPPER INC – QTRLY NET REVENUES $19.95 MLN VS $17.4 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FlexShopper, Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance From U.S. Patent Office for LTO System; 14/05/2018 FLEXSHOPPER INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold UVE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 7,495 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 25,368 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Schroder Mngmt Group Inc, Maine-based fund reported 92,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 78,973 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 261,425 shares stake. Stifel Corp accumulated 9,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 11,020 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 200 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 77,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 59,800 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Mackenzie reported 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 24,860 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,748 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc increased Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) stake by 35,147 shares to 1.60M valued at $245.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 26,707 shares and now owns 8.46M shares. Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.59 million activity. Springer Jon had sold 7,000 shares worth $268,122 on Monday, February 11. 20,000 shares were bought by Donaghy Stephen, worth $630,000 on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $86,739 was bought by DOWNES SEAN P. The insider Wilcox Frank bought 700 shares worth $22,537.

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to clients on a lease-to-own basis and lease-to-own terms to clients of third party retailers and e-tailers. The company has market cap of $30.92 million. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace, which features approximately 80,000 items, including electronics, furniture, musical instruments, and equipment; third party e-commerce sites featuring FlexShopperÂ’s LTO payment method; FlexShopperÂ’s automated kiosks located in certain retail locations; and FlexShopper Wallet, a mobile application enabling clients to get durable goods from retailers with their smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013.