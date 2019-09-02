Vanguard Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $50.21 Million as Shares Declined; Radius Health (RDUS) Position Upped by Bb Biotech Ag

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 48.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 billion, down from 49.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.62 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 71,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.23 million, up from 6.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Radius Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.10 million shares traded or 147.57% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Capital Llc reported 2.82 million shares stake. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc owns 39,653 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset has 823 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 942 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 11,850 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 14,910 shares. 73,093 were reported by Peapack Gladstone. Cannell Peter B & Co owns 15,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 5,308 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 1.49M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 696,641 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Stoneridge Ptnrs Lc owns 0.19% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 20,744 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 36,624 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $36.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cable One Inc by 30,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.55 million for 28.93 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 189,400 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 33,655 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp has invested 0.19% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 10,424 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 18,582 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Strs Ohio accumulated 200 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 10,006 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 61,959 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 235,996 shares. 70,500 were reported by Swiss Bancorp.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity. Hopfield Jessica also bought $246,190 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares.