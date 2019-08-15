Vanguard Group Has Cut Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBP) Stake by $652,880; Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Vf (VFC) Stake by $597,614

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.58. About 1.57M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBP) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 40,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 181,309 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 222,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 502 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) has declined 6.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.14% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 455,869 shares to 570,134 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 827,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.26M shares, and has risen its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Urstadt Biddle Properties: This 6.25% Yielder Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend Rate on Common Shares and Class A Common Shares – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lakeview Plaza Shopping Center Located in the Town of Southeast, NY – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Washington Commons Shopping Center Located in Dumont, NJ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2017.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 21,490 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $49.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 2.60 million shares. First Manhattan reported 4,246 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Dba First Bankers holds 0.91% or 22,111 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Fin Incorporated has 11.89% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 366,425 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advisors owns 178,166 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.83M shares. Aristotle Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has invested 0.22% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 81,170 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 0.62% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 107,302 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 14,449 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability holds 7,472 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 123,546 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company reported 4.58M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.66 million for 15.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “VF Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.