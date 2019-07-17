Vanguard Group Has Cut Its Holding in F M C (FMC) by $4.50 Million; Roof Eidam & Maycock Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed by $1.73 Million as Valuation Declined

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 59,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.61 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, down from 14.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 544,147 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Limited Liability Com owns 12,820 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 5,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com reported 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Zpr Inv holds 4,046 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Intl Group Inc Incorporated reported 69,393 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 570,119 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 6,548 shares. Advisory Svcs Llc accumulated 291 shares. Weybosset And Mgmt Lc stated it has 86,288 shares. Ftb reported 0% stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 5,006 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Lc holds 10,857 shares. Sei owns 91,525 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp accumulated 43,707 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In by 713,965 shares to 951,988 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 434,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Are DuPont’s Key Businesses? – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC’s Livent IPO Is Critical For Lithium Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.56 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.04 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: H & R Block, Boeing and Eli Lilly – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.36M shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 18,194 shares stake. New York-based Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has invested 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Assetmark Incorporated holds 7,437 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 0.6% or 4,004 shares. Gm Advisory owns 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,091 shares. U S Glob Investors Inc reported 13,022 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Lc has 1,609 shares. 123,083 were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership has 2.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore & Co holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,814 shares. The New York-based Epoch Investment Partners Inc has invested 1.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westfield Cap Mgmt Communications LP has invested 1.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).