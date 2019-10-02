Vanguard Group Has Cut Holding in Apogee Enterprises (APOG) by $1.43 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $844,872

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 24,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 7.77M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 33,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.90M, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 107,456 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.30 TO $3.50; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.72M for 67.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12,911 shares to 18,048 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,753 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 952,468 shares to 30.58 million shares, valued at $3.61 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 151,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

