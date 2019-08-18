Vanguard Group Has Boosted Shutterfly (SFLY) Position by $4.20 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Shelton Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 105,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.72M, up from 3.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 404,417 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Takeover Seen Valued at $55-$57.50/Share – Source – StreetInsider.com” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shutterfly Acquisition News: SFLY Stock Surges on Takeover Talk – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAT, IDCC, SFLY – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 319,095 shares to 8.23 million shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 403,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 37,610 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 127,136 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 413,161 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 30,740 shares. Moreover, Connors Investor Service has 0.19% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 33,867 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc owns 261,517 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 226 shares in its portfolio. 805,100 are held by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 21,645 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Citigroup accumulated 12,914 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Axa, France-based fund reported 2.72M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 487,892 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.1% or 15,335 shares. First Manhattan holds 3.45% or 3.14M shares. Monarch Cap Inc reported 22,408 shares. 468,986 are owned by Umb Bancorporation N A Mo. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,590 are held by Daiwa Sb Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Llc holds 4.83 million shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 3,550 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc reported 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 469,258 were reported by Fiera. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).