Vanguard Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Regency Ctrs (REG) by $94.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Automatic Data Processing (Put) (ADP) Holder Nomura Holdings Has Upped Holding by $120.87 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (Put) (ADP) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 765,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 850,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.75 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 26.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 billion, up from 25.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 847,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Dow Futures Higher Amid US-China Trade Talk Revival; ADP Jobs Data Adds to Gains – TheStreet.com” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “How stock market investors are preparing for the Trump impeachment battle – MarketWatch” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “ClearCompany Announces Expanded Relationship with ADP Global Enterprise Solutions – PR Web” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.04% or 756 shares. Nomura Holdg invested in 1.39 million shares or 1.01% of the stock. Cadence National Bank Na has 3,998 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 1,400 were reported by Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Twin Capital Inc accumulated 81,920 shares. Asset Management accumulated 31,736 shares. Truepoint reported 1,978 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 6,475 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 5,657 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 381,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salem Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,700 shares. 88 are owned by Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Shell Asset Mngmt has 113,185 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 5,560 shares. Aspen Mngmt reported 5,988 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 12,123 shares to 32,877 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,503 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 396,944 shares to 6.99M shares, valued at $567.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 122,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adelante Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 365,563 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 165,250 shares. Eii Cap Management invested in 0.87% or 24,457 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 195,180 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts accumulated 0.01% or 29,040 shares. Amica Retiree Med, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,814 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 35,951 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 177 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 31,668 shares. 5,385 are owned by Commonwealth State Bank Of. Financial Svcs Corp reported 20 shares. Brookfield Asset stated it has 2.01 million shares.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cemtrex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arcimoto Commemorates Six-Month Anniversary of Successful Reg A+ IPO and Nasdaq Listing with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony – Business Wire” on April 04, 2018. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “First NASDAQ IPO Using Regulation A+ Lists, We Explore How It Came Together – Forbes Now” published on June 20, 2017 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “FAT Brands IPO Lists On NASDAQ; Why They Chose The Regulation A+ Route – Forbes Now” with publication date: October 23, 2017.