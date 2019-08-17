Vanguard Group Decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake as Share Value Rose; Holder Morgan Stanley Has Lifted Post Hldgs (POST) Stake

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 3,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 94,828 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, up from 91,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 490,341 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 12,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 58,505 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 70,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 564,561 shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 1.12M shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 286,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

