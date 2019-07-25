Vanguard Group Cut Its International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) Holding by $342,304; Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $714,440; Share Price Rose

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60M, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 4.50M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 9,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.68M, down from 5.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in International Bancshares Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 79,511 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 5.04% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh accumulated 0.15% or 66,420 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 388 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 48,003 shares. 298,642 are owned by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Seizert Capital has invested 0.05% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 50,337 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,697 shares. Geode Ltd Com holds 847,344 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 4.92M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Panagora Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Profund Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 6,323 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 102,400 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 142,950 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 67,866 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $322.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 233,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,620 shares to 59,313 shares, valued at $26.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 4.61M shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 3.58M shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 119,810 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company reported 61,522 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.21% or 24.88M shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 302,168 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 57,861 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aspen Inv Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,097 shares. New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13,051 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Co stated it has 1.68% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 9,803 were reported by Leisure Capital Management. 23,339 were accumulated by Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd.

