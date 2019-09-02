Vanguard Group Cut Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding as Share Price Rose; Palisade Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $693,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 233.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 23,569 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 167,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 37.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00B, down from 37.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 21,190 shares. Natixis reported 0.09% stake. American Insur Tx accumulated 0.62% or 274,400 shares. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 401,379 shares. Montag Caldwell has invested 1.91% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma owns 0.59% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.05M shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.62M shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Aureus Asset Limited Liability Co has 2.56% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 451,246 shares. 61,062 were reported by Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Liability. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 187,749 shares. Covey Cap Ltd Co holds 3.93% or 68,198 shares. Axa stated it has 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares to 101,428 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 90,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,846 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP’s Advertising Services Breaks New Ground in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24 million for 31.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 7,496 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 56,414 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 95,370 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 58,193 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 643,840 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 16,963 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 156,520 shares. Osborne Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 34,277 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 116,130 shares. Capital Global Investors has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.95% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 99,435 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 2,973 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,331 shares or 0.06% of the stock.