Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQI) Forms $57.70 Double Top; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) stake by 79.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.91M shares as La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Scopia Capital Management Lp holds 480,000 shares with $3.09 million value, down from 2.39 million last quarter. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co now has $224.92M valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 330,302 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 22/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO – GIAPREZA IS AVAILABLE IN 1 ML SINGLE-DOSE VIALS, EACH CONTAINING 2.5 MG OF ANGIOTENSIN Il; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 05/03/2018 Pure Spectrum CBD Retail Store Opens in La Jolla, California; 15/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.2% of La Jolla Pharma; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) in the United States; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) in the United States; 08/04/2018 – SanDiegoHeadNews: 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California

Among 3 analysts covering La Jolla Pharma (NASDAQ:LJPC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. La Jolla Pharma has $30 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 205.18% above currents $8.3 stock price. La Jolla Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, June 23.

Analysts await La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 44.55% or $0.90 from last year’s $-2.02 per share. After $-1.17 actual EPS reported by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% EPS growth.