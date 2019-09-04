Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQI) Forms $57.40 Double Top; Zix Has 1.25 Sentiment

Zix Corp (ZIXI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 70 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 56 sold and trimmed positions in Zix Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 36.10 million shares, down from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Zix Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 33.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation for 557,991 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 812,913 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.56% invested in the company for 382,934 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.54% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 287,388 shares.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00M for 20.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $411.44 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.