Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQI) Forms $56.66 Double Top; Icahn Carl C Has Cut By $95.20 Million Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

Icahn Carl C decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Icahn Carl C holds 21.98 million shares with $1.50 billion value, down from 23.38 million last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 2.27M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura has 73,049 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ent Finance Ser Corp holds 0% or 110 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 2.45M shares. Andra Ap holds 53,700 shares. Commerce Natl Bank has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Camarda Advsrs Ltd reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Lc stated it has 6,139 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 134,353 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Clal Hldg Limited reported 410,000 shares stake. Viking Fund Management Limited reported 1.48% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 3,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 102.43 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

