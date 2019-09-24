Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VWOB) At $81.03 Forms Top; SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Shorts Increased By 4.86%

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) had an increase of 4.86% in short interest. SSNC’s SI was 5.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.86% from 5.57M shares previously. With 1.38 million avg volume, 4 days are for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s short sellers to cover SSNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 1.32 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Commerce Limited Com owns 2.02 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 394,173 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Impact Advisors Lc stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 222,600 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Psagot Investment House Limited has 0.22% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 71,214 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 165,664 shares stake. 5,996 are held by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated. Cap Invest Of America has 2.29% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 270,305 shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp has invested 5.44% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Davis stated it has 12,300 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 0.03% or 800 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 35.32% above currents $49.88 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating.