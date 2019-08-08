Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shares Declined While Consonance Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $7.21 Million; Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 666,889 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.76% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 208,184 shares traded or 109.87% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 855 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 15,900 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc holds 139,849 shares. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Lc has 0.48% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Group One Trading Lp has 7,747 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 16,374 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,664 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 163,775 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 28,155 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 100 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 16,000 are held by Parametric Portfolio Limited Co. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW).

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $44.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

